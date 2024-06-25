Top Chef season 22 will be set in Canada, Bravo confirms

Less than one week removed from the end of season 21, we now have the first info about Top Chef season 22: The setting.

In a post on Instagram, judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio, alongside host Kristen Kish, officially confirm that the next batch of episodes will be set in Canada. You get a view of Simmons in here in front of the iconic CN Tower, so it is fair to say that Toronto will be at least one piece of the puzzle.

Will it be the only piece? That’s the mystery for now, since Bravo has not confirmed if this is going to be a season set in a singular city or the entire country — which feels like a logistical nightmare, given that Canada is enormous and going from Toronto to Vancouver, for example, would be rather time-consuming. Also, Toronto has such a diverse and vibrant food scene that there is plenty to do in that city alone. It is one of the most multicultural cities in the world!

Even though Gail may be “location scouting” now, do not expect to see Top Chef back on the air until we get around to at least early 2025. The show takes some time to film and beyond that, we do think that Bravo does benefit a good bit by having this be an annual event as opposed to something that becomes over-saturated.

If there’s one thing we want to change…

As the Quickfires have weight in the competition from the get-go? It worked a little better at the end of the season when they factored in results. If they don’t give you immunity, it would be interesting if winners did still get some sort of advantage in the elimination challenge.

What do you most want to see moving through Top Chef season 22?

Also, what do you think about the Canadian setting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

