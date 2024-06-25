Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 return date: Summer ’24 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be hearing something more about a Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 return date over the course of summer?

The first order of business to note for now is quite simple: Filming for the remaining eight episodes is already done. With a lot of shows set to air this fall across the major networks, they have to even start shooting! Technically, CBS could choose to release the remainder of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series at any time, but they will likely choose to be a little more patient with it. With that in mind, our sentiment is that come late September or early August, new episodes will return in a way that they often have over the years.

Since we can all but rule out the possibility of Blue Bloods airing this summer, should we at least anticipate a return-date announcement? 100% yes. It would be shocking if we didn’t have one by this point next month! This is something that you can expect and later this summer (take late August or early September), the promotional tour will likely kick off. CBS will most likely learn hard into the hype that this is the final season, as they do not have a reason to indicate anything else. There have been quotes out there from a Paramount executive about a spin-off, but nothing has been made official there yet.

Is there a chance that we’ll hear about that spin-off over the next few months? That remains a toss-up, given that there is no reason for anyone involved to rush it. After all, it is fair to remember that it would not air at the earliest until the 2025-26 season, if not even later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including more from the series finale

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







