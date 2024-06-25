Fallout season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we going to learn something more about a Fallout season 2 premiere date over the course of the summer? What’s there to be excited about?

First and foremost, remember that another season of the show is coming, so that is not something that you have to be concerned over. Not only that, but we’ve already heard the producers say they want to make more as soon as humanly possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Unfortunately, it is pretty fair to say that “as soon as possible” is still a long wait. Filming has yet to kick off and even when that happens, it’s going to take months. That’s before even getting into the post-production process here, which is also going to take months in its own right. Personally, we’d be shocked if season 2 premieres before early 2026.

So what do we know about the second season as of right now? Well, for starters, it appears as though New Vegas will be a central setting, and the video-game character of Robert House is also going to be an important character at the same time. Meanwhile, there’s a chance that at least one iconic monster in a Deathclaw will be important moving forward. There could be some more characters and Easter eggs, and we’re hoping that we get a better sense of what Hank’s endgame is at the same time.

Also, is there a chance to learn more about what happened to The Ghoul between past and present? Are elements of the games like synths about to be introduced? That is something else to wonder about for the time being. This is a show that knows it is a huge success at Prime Video already, so let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout right now, including more details on what’s ahead for Lucy

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







