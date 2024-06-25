Dark Matter season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following tonight’s big finale over on Apple TV+, let us post the big question: Will there be a Dark Matter season 2? Or, are we at the end of the road for this series already?

We do not think there is much of a surprise entering the finale now that there is an eagerness for something more. Remember first and foremost that the viewership for the show has been strong for the streaming service. While specific ratings information has not been released, we can share that it has routinely been in the top two or three. A season 2 feels like a foregone conclusion so long as the cast and creative team are interested in something more.

Now, the path ahead is rather simple here — over the course of the next few weeks (if not longer), the folks over at the service are going to do their part to analyze the numbers further and figure out what the budget will be for the next chapter. After that, they will hopefully make some sort of announcement. Apple does tend to show a lot of faith to their shows, and does not give quick cancellations unless the numbers justify it.

So even though the odds are pretty high that another season of Dark Matter is going to come, there are still questions that remain when it comes to a possible premiere date. This is an era where it takes a long period of time for episodes to be made, and there are also other projects that everyone else will be working on. At this point, our expectation is that a second season could come out in 2026.

In the meantime, be patient, cross your fingers, and also recommend the show to everyone you know! This is the best way to make certain that the audience continues to grow, and that the series lives on for an extended period of time.

Do you think that there will be a Dark Matter season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you just that, remember to keep coming back — more updates are ahead.

