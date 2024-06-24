Peacemaker season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Where in the world is Peacemaker season 2 on Max? If you are getting impatient at this point, we get it. More than two years have passed since the conclusion of the first season and by virtue of that, we’re in a spot now where everyone may have major question marks. Is the new Warner Bros. Discovery era leading to the end of this show?

Well, a simple answer to that is “no.” The John Cena-led comic-book adaptation is still coming back, but you are probably not going to get a lot of information on it this summer / any other time in the foreseeable future. Just think about how long it often takes to make comic-book properties with all the special effects!

Also, there is another important wrinkle in here that needs to be considered … one that is tied to what’s happening with executive producer James Gunn’s plans for the extended DC Universe, which he now has a lot of control over. According to Deadline, Peacemaker season 2 is meant to follow his upcoming Superman: Legacy, and that movie is premiering in July 2025. If that is the case, then August 2025 is probably the earliest the TV series could premiere. We imagine that Max will give audiences a few weeks to see the movie before diving back into the world of the show.

Yet, there is another interesting question to think about here, as well: How dependent do you want to make this show on the movie? There could be tie-ins, but it also feels evidence that there is going to be a separate story going on here at the same time. After all, linking the properties too much could produce its own fair share of problems when it comes to them being able to stand on their own two feet.

In the end, when Peacemaker comes back you’re going to get more of what you love — and that includes that near-constant combination of action and comedy. What else could you want here?

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates that are very-much on the way.

