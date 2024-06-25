Clipped episode 6 spoilers: The limited series finale

As you get prepared to see Clipped episode 6 next week, the first thing that should be clear is simply this: It is the finale. The televised saga of the Donald Sterling scandal is almost at an end.

Through this episode titled “Keep Smiling,” you are going to see what is all of the collective fallout of what happened around the Los Angeles Clippers. We already know a lot of where this story goes just from relatively recent history. Steve Ballmer now owns the team, and we know that they have done everything in their power to move on from the Sterling era. This is a big part of why you must wonder if the Clippers as a franchise is just looking forward to the show being over. Sure, a lot of the main faces are different now than what they were so many years ago, but this all may come as a painful reminder. It also may not help that the franchise does not have storied history of long-term success here.

Despite so many events being settled and fairly well-known, FX is still not giving a lot of details away. Check out the Clipped episode 6 synopsis below:

Donald isn’t going to give it up that easy. Written by Rembert Browne and Gina Welch; Directed by Michael Blieden.

We do think that this episode is a good chance for the show to put an emotional cap on a lot of events, and we do tend to think that in general, this will define how we think of this limited series in general. While there are a lot of people out here clearly doing there best, it is still hard to shake the feeling that this is not a series that anyone needed at this particular point in time. It may have been a little more effective in the event that this show had come out when the true story was not quite as fresh.

