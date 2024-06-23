Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Jules’

Following the premiere tonight on AMC, of course we understand anyone eager to see Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 episode 2. What else is ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that this could end up being one of the more curious series of the year. How is it going to fare? On paper, you could say that the Krysten Ritter series would be a bonafide hit. The original series with Tatiana Maslany was a fan favorite, and you’re taking that legacy and bringing another familiar face on board. However, reviews have been somewhat mixed, there’s a big legacy to live up to here, and there is also a major risk of spoilers online since this show originally aired overseas last year.

With that in mind, we should note that we’re going to make this a spoiler-free zone. There will not be much said in that realm throughout here! Instead, let’s just go ahead and note that episode 2 carries with it the title of “Jules.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Lucy forces Jules to go to Settlement House, where she enlists Craig’s help in a haphazard interrogation; Kira receives an unexpected visit from a family member; billionaire Paul Darros raises alarm with his team in his search for Lucy.

How many episodes are there of this season?

Here is the good news — there is a lot that you’ll be able to see over the next couple of months! Echoes runs for ten episodes, which is actually a good bit more than what you are seeing from the average show on AMC these days. Remember that most of the Walking Dead shows we’re getting these days are around six installments each, while Interview with the Vampire this season is going for eight.

What do you most want to see moving into Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







