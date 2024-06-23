Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, June 23, 2024?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It certainly makes sense to want more, all things considered. The past few episodes of the show have been the best since the premiere, especially when it comes to giving both informative content while also being hilarious. Take, for starters, the fact that a recent episode managed to give you some of the most important content so far about the upcoming Presidential election while also continuing a saga that began with Red Lobster and ended with Oliver eating the rear end of a cake that was meant to resemble him as a bear. (It’s a weird thing to follow.)

Anyhow, let’s go ahead and share the other good news now: There is more coming in just a matter of hours!

Now, it is worth noting here that we are in a particularly unusual time of the year for Last Week Tonight thanks to the presence of House of the Dragon, a series that is almost always going to run over its standard run time. That is due mostly to the fact that it is simply such an epic show that has a lot to bring to the table. Because of that, the June 23 episode of the late-night series is currently slated to air at 11:25 p.m. Eastern time. That doesn’t mean that the show will be any less great; it just means we need to be more patient.

Of course, to some of you this may not matter too much at all. We recognize that a huge segment of viewers tend to watch this show significantly after the fact on streaming, whereas some others choose instead to check out the main segments when they arrive on YouTube — which is now on Thursdays, days later than when they used to be uploaded.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







