Billy the Kid season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at MGM+?

Following the big season 2 finale today on MGM+, is there a chance that a Billy the Kid season 3 renewal is going to happen? Or, are we at the end of the line here?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is just point out where things currently stand! A season 3 has not been announced as of yet, but is there still hope? Absolutely, and it is hard to view things any other way at this point.

For starters, there is certainly more story that could be told here with the cast and crew, and we’re more than confident MGM+ knows this. It really just comes down to viewership and/or profitability. Ratings for a show like Billy the Kid are hard to figure out since so much of it comes from streaming, and there is no real incentive for companies to release that publicly. However, you can also argue that there is a ton of untapped potential still in this property. Just remember for a moment here that Yellowstone is one of the biggest shows on television! With that in mind, why not do everything that you can in order to ensure that you generate more attention around this series, as well?

Personally, we do also tend to think that if you’re telling a story based on true events, there is a certain responsibility to see a lot of the story through. In the case of Billy the Kid in particular, we are talking about someone who is probably best known for how he died. You have to get to that point, right?

For now, the best thing that you can do to help support the show further is get the word out! The more people who discover the show and watch it, the better the long-term chances are. We recognize that a renewal is not something that happens right away, but we’re continuing to hope for the best in the weeks and months ahead.

Do you want to see a Billy the Kid season 3 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

