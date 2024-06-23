Professor T season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Truth and Justice’

Next week on PBS you will have a chance to see Professor T season 3 episode 3 arrive — are you ready for something different? We hope so, given that the network seems ready to offer that up with “Truth and Justice.”

As for what makes this one different, it really starts with the following: The title character is in the spotlight. Sure, there is a case that he may be tasked with at a certain point, but he is also in the spotlight to a certain degree. Do you think he is ready for whatever challenges come with being in court? Let’s just say that we’re excited to find out!

For more information, go ahead and check out the full Professor T season 3 episode 3 synopsis below right now:

Professor T is finally up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover Christina. Meanwhile a prison officer is found stabbed to death in the laundry room of the jail and there are no shortage of suspects, but one in particular seems intent on taking the blame.

This feels like an episode that could radically change the future — or, at the very least, alter Professor T’s perspective. Given the nature of this show, obviously there will not be anything too consequential here. You can’t have the show without the title character involved! Still, this is a real dive into the psyche, and also a further way to differentiate this from almost every other British drama that does end up making its way stateside. (There are a lot of them on PBS and this one does have an opportunity to stand out further.)

For those wondering, there are six episodes in season 3; by the end of “Truth and Justice,” we will be at the halfway point and things could only escalate from there.

What do you most want to see moving into Professor T season 3 episode 3 when it arrives on PBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







