Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Now that summer 2024 is officially upon us, are we on the cusp of learning a Will Trent season 3 premiere date at ABC?

Of course, the first, super-obvious thing worth noting here is that we want nothing more than to get further news about this show, and sooner rather than later. How can we not, based on the way in which the most-recent season concluded? Angie’s arrest radically changes the parameters of this story moving forward, especially in terms of their relationship, her future in law enforcement, and also how the title character thinks about himself. There’s clearly a reason why he took off at the end of the season. Ethically, he may know that what he did was right, but that doesn’t mean that he likes it as a human being. This is something that is causing him a lot of pain, and it is going to be a struggle for him to contend with that.

So are we at least on the cusp of getting a Will Trent premiere date? We’d love that … but it’s not happening. Odds are, you will at least get some teasers about the story to come this summer, but we’re probably waiting until the fall for an exact date to be revealed. Remember that this show and The Rookie both have been designated midseason entries by the folks over at ABC, which means that we are going to be waiting until January or February to see them.

Is there any silver lining to this? Well, at least you could argue that the long wait will make it possible that there will be fewer hiatuses over the course of time, and we have to take whatever we can get to make the break feel a little better.

The only other benefit to the wait is that, potentially, more viewers can discover along the way one of TV’s most underrated gems.

