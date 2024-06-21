Shoresy season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the release of season 3 today, is there going to be a Shoresy season 4 at some point on Hulu?

The first thing that we really should note here from the get-go is that the demand is absolutely there for more. The Letterkenny spin-off not only has a dedicated audience, but we honestly think that it getting more and more of a following over time. This is a show that has done a great job over the years of bringing something new to the comedy genre, and almost bringing to hockey what Ted Lasso brought to soccer. Neither one of these sports is considered one of the two or three most popular in America, and that does help them stand out.

Now, we should note that Hulu alone does not dictate the future of Shoresy, as Crave in Canada plays an incredibly important role, as well. Yet, it does appear as though there is going to be another chapter at some point down the road! The Cinemaholic reported earlier this year that there will be another season coming and if that is the case, let’s hope that it surfaces at some point next year. This does feel like a show that could at least do a few more seasons, though we recognize that sports series are tough given that you want to continue to find momentum around the subject matter.

Luckily, this is one of those shows that is about so much more than just the sport. You also get a lot of insight into a place in Sudbury that honestly does not get a lot of discussion in America — heck, there are viewers out there who may even think it is fictional! It’s a great spotlight on a unique part of Canada, and it just so happens that it also contains great characters and makes you laugh at the same time.

