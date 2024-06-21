Andor season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

At some point before this summer wraps, is there a chance you will hear more about an Andor season 2 premiere date?

It goes without saying, but the demand for the Diego Luna series is growing by the day. The first season premiered well over a year and a half ago and at this point, the primary focus is on post-production for season 2 and making sure it is ready to go. Due in part to strike delays, we now anticipate it coming in 2025 — it should be the first half of 2025, but 2025 nonetheless.

Still, is there at least a small chance that Disney+ drops an official return date within the next few months? Well, it’s not as crazy of an idea as it probably appears on the surface. The reality remains that they are probably not going to say anything too official in terms of a specific date, but we could see them revealing a month to expect it back. That may be all the more important given the reactions so far to The Acolyte after a handful of episodes. Disney also does not have a whole lot else coming within the Star Wars branding for a good while, especially since The Mandalorian feature film is not expected until 2026.

As for what you are going to see across Andor season 2, we honestly know a good bit at least in terms of how the story will be framed. In what is a pretty ambitious effort, the story ahead is going to cross over several years and through that, you will see what brings Cassian to the person he is during Rogue One. There may still be some surprises included in there but from the start, there has been a pretty defined beginning, middle, and end.

Given how beloved season 1 is, the stakes are obviously high — yet, we are confident the end result will be worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

