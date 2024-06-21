The Chi season 6 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Thanksgiving

Next week on The Chi season 6 episode 16, you are going to see some emotional stuff. Are you ready for it? This is the finale, and we’d love to sit here and say that everything is going to be all sorts of fun / festive.

However, this is where we also have to remind you that this is the finale and by virtue of that alone, there is a chance that something dramatic could happen. It could be tragic, thought-provoking, or ultimately inconclusive. We know that a season 7 is coming down the road, so you don’t have to worry that much about a lack of closure. Instead, there are a lot of other things you can consider yourself with…

Below, you can check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 16 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

Thanksgiving marks a time for reunions and revelations as families gather to celebrate.

With the episode set around Thanksgiving, that is probably going to conjure up a lot of memories that a lot of people have for this holiday out there. After all, this is a time of year that means a lot to different people! Sometimes, it could mean nostalgia, but others it can produce a lot of conflict. It can be a stressful time! All of these are reasons to suggest that it’s going to be unpredictable, and we don’t want to just think that everything is going to end up okay because the synopsis itself is fairly mundane.

The one thing that we do feel fairly confident in saying right now is simple: Season 7 of The Chi probably won’t look identical to what we’ve seen this time around. We also don’t think that anyone on the show really wants that, either! One of the biggest goals that comes with a series like this is that you find ways to continually evolve.

