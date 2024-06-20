Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date confirmed by The CW

As many of you may be aware already, Superman & Lois season 4 is going to be the final one over at The CW. Are you ready for it?

Unfortunately, we do know already that we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. Today, the next announced that on Thursday, October 17, the Tyler Hoechlin series is officially set to premiere. In the weeks ahead, you will see the show build to its endgame, and it will be joined on October 24 by a new series in The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

Superman & Lois season 4 will in some ways look different than any other that came before it, mostly due to the fact that you have a smaller core cast — you’ve got the full Kent family, and then also Lex Luthor, played on this show by Michael Cudlitz. This feels like the perfect showdown for what could be an action-packed and emotional final batch of episodes.

Now, is this is where we bemoan the lack of mainstream viewers? This may be one of the best presentations of both Superman and Clark in live-action media ever, and that’s a difficult thing to do. The challenge of adapting a Man of Steel comes largely from making him vulnerable. Sure, kryptonite may make him weak, but what else is there? You have to hope for additional layers since otherwise, there is not anywhere near as much there. That can be difficult.

Why is the show ending? Well, let’s just say that the problems here are twofold. First and foremost, there is the issue of cost with The CW’s new ownership looking to cut back. Also, DC seems to be consolidating a lot of their live-action entertainment moving forward behind James Gunn and his vision of the universe. You will see of that within his upcoming Superman feature film.

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4?

How do you think that the series is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







