Evil season 4 episode 6 spoilers: A possessed dancer?

As we get prepared to see Evil season 4 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, the crazy thing is this: It’s amazing some characters are still alive! Think about what happened aboard that plane, especially when it comes to a demonic artifact that was on board.

(We knew that a trip to the Vatican for some of these characters could prove insane, but who would have thought it would’ve played out like this?)

Well, moving forward it does seem as though Ben, Kristen, and David are going to be safe and sound in New York City … at least briefly. The truth is that there is another problem that they’re going to be forced to face. Think in terms of a new mission, but also some more personal problems when it comes to comes to Sheryl and Leland. After all, the arrangement that they made is causing Sheryl to routinely get the short end of the stick when it comes to caring for Timothy.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Evil season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

A possibly-possessed dancer leads Kristen, David and Ben to a dance troupe with coven-like practices; Sheryl reaches her breaking point with Leland.

There is one other pretty clear problem that is going to need to be addressed within this episode, and that’s simply the bomb that Sheryl dropped when it comes to Timothy at the end of the episode. If there’s one thing that this woman knows how to do, it is cause problems for Kristen … and it certainly seems like she has no issue backing away from that now. We’ll have to wait and see just where things go here, but go ahead and color us rather curious in advance!

Ultimately, we are at the halfway point of the first “part” of this season. Remember that this was originally supposed to be a ten-episode season 4, with the remaining four episodes tacked on to deliver proper closure.

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







