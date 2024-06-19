Blue Bloods series finale filming: New Donnie Wahlberg, cast shots

We continue to be in the midst of a pretty hard time when it comes to Blue Bloods. After all, filming for the series finale is taking place! We have seen teases on a number of occasions from various cast members and producers and now, we’ve got more.

Want more evidence? If you head over to the official Instagram of executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, you can see shots of a number of different cast members including Marisa Ramirez (Baez) and Donnie Wahlberg (Danny).

How will the story end for some of these characters? We’ve mentioned it before and honesty, we still don’t think that there are going to be any sort of seismic changes. Blue Bloods is a show that over the years, has absolutely figured out how to tell stories in a way that pleases its audience. It is a formula that more than likely, there is not much of a need to shake things up for the end of the series. We also don’t think that there is much of a reason to radically change anything in the event that the show does come back for something else down the road.

So when will you have a chance to see the show come back for more? Well, the hope here is that come late September, the first of the final eight episodes will air, with the series finale coming in late September or early October. At this point, it feels like a sure thing to assume that things are going to be emotional. This series have been an important part of everyone’s lives for a good decade and a half! Letting go of it is not going to be an easy process in the slightest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

