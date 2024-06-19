Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 6: New chocolate?

Next week on Fox you are going to have a chance to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 6 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that over the course of this episode, we could have a pretty great opportunity to see a unique challenge like no other — and one where chocolate is a key ingredient. This is a part of what makes this one of the more entertaining shows of its kind out there in this genre! You do have cooking as a partial factor in who stays and goes, but really it is equally about creativity, promotion, and finding a place for yourself in the culinary world.

For this upcoming episode, trying to impress the folks at Mars (who know candy and/or chocolate better than anyone) will be top priority. Take a look at the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

Halfway through the competition, the entrepreneurs are tasked with innovating a new chocolate product by crafting an original name, label and jingle for their creations. Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump then test their products with market research before pitching them to Mars Inc. executives who ultimately decide whether to take their product to the next level of market testing before another entrepreneur is eliminated in the all-new “Mars Attacks” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Honestly, seeing the competition is a part of this episode’s appeal — but far from the only part! In all honesty, we’re mostly just curious about the comic potential that comes from seeing these new chocolate creations come out of a short period of time. Also, the jingle? Things could go very badly here, given that these are not music people.

What do you most want to see moving into Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







