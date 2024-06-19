Walker season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale

There are a number of things that we can say at present regarding Walker season 4 episode 13, but it starts with this: The end is here. “See You Sometime” is the series finale. There is no indication out there that another season is coming after The CW’s cancellation, and we have to prepare as though this is a grand farewell for these characters.

So what are we going to see throughout this hour? Well, think in terms of big realizations, a little bit of romance, and also some hope for advancement here at the same exact time.

To get some other insight, go ahead and check out the full Walker season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

Walker (Jared Padalecki) tries to make up for lost time and wants to be what Geri (Odette Annable) deserves. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) have their final interviews for the lieutenant position. Captain James (Coby Bell) advises Cassie and Trey. Stella (Violet Brinson) discusses with Liam (Keegan Allen) what she may want for her future. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abby (Molly Hagan) admit to each other what they really want for the next phase of their lives. August’s (Kale Culley) graduation brings everyone together to celebrate. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Steve Robin (#413). Original airdate 6/26/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we know that this show has plenty of action elements, we also recognize that this is a series about family more so than anything else. We imagine that this will be what the finale revolves around more than anything else and if it delivers some warm and comforting vibes, we’ll be happy — even if we miss it on the other side.

