The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: Who has a ‘juicy’ story?

If there is one thing that we know about The Morning Show over at Apple TV+, it is this: They creative team loves making a mess. Just think about all the issues that UBA has tackled through the first few seasons, whether it be a global health crisis, a potential network sale, and a whole lot more.

Over the next several weeks, we do tend to think that things are going to start to be revealed on the next chapter of the narrative … but what can we say now? Well, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Pittman shared some of her own hopes for Mia — while also noting that there are a few things that she already knows about the story:

Peeling back more layers, more backstory. And I’m looking forward to how they unravel the breakdown of UBA. I can’t say enough about how excited I am about some of the ways that [showrunner] Charlotte [Stoudt] is looking at Mia and looking at the way we share power as women, how we wield it. One of the things I love about working on The Morning Show is that it’s women-led, it’s women-centric. I have some ideas about what Mia is doing in season four, but I would hate to spoil it for anyone. I think it’s going to be super juicy.

Now, it is our hope that in general, everyone manages to find their place over the course of the new season, especially since there is some ever-present changes happening around the network. Alex Levy is getting more into a leadership position, but what does that mean for Mia and so many other characters? We do think that Jennifer Aniston’s character may have good intentions, but nothing could end up being easy at all.

