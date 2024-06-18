A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 photo: See Ser Duncan!

For those who missed some of the recent news on the subject, production is underway on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in Belfast! With that, there is even more to be excited about as the folks at HBO are starting to lift the veil.

If you look above, you can see what is a first look at Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, one of the two main characters at the heart of this story. This six-episode series is based on the Dunk & Egg stories by George R.R. Martin, and has been in development for quite some time (and undergone many title shifts).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

To read more about the story itself, check out the official logline:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

As the description indicates, this is going to making place following the events of House of the Dragon — yet, prior to the start of Game of Thrones. We do wonder if the tone will be a bit lighter than either of those shows, mostly because the fate of the Iron Throne does not always seem to be front and center.

Beyond just the new photo above, HBO also revealed a number of new cast members, including some alumni from True Detective and Fargo: Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. There is no premiere date yet for this series, but our hope is that it surfaces at some point in 2025.

What are you the most excited about entering A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







