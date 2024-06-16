Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3: What is Iris hiding?

Did tonight’s Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 offer up more information when it comes to Iris’ secret? It is a fair thing to wonder, mostly due to the fact that she was adamant about hiding something following her arrest last week. She refused to be fingerprinted, mostly because it could either reveal her real name or something else critical about her past.

However, the events of this episode found her in a rather delicate spot — think between a rock and a hard place. Unless she gave Ian some information, she could be stuck behind bars for good. That led to the two of them striking some sort of arrangement.

So what are we talking about here? Well, Iris seemingly allowed Ian to learn more about her past, but she also made him promise to never tell Mike. We didn’t learn what the secret was, but Hugh Dillon’s character certainly seems to be bothered by it.

Meanwhile, Iris got a chance to leave prison as a result of her helping Ian, and we also learned thanks to the conversation between her and Mike that she and Noskov have some sort of history. He has been set up to some extent as the Big Bad of the season, a guy who has been brought in and is intent on trying to run things. However, he’s gotta run through the Mayor first!

One more thing to worry about, if you’re Ian…

See those explosions at the end of the episode? He could have easily been in one of those cars! Of course, the question that you have to wonder about there is tied to timing. Was this intended to be a warning, or rather an attempt at actually taking his life? For now, it feels like you gotta consider both of these scenarios on some level.

