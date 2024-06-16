DI Ray season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A new surprise

After the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn something more about DI Ray season 2 episode 2? It’s hard to blame you! There is so much to be excited about, but also reasons to have questions.

First and foremost, remember that coming into the season, the title character is finding herself back on the force — but what sort of challenges is she going to face? If you have not seen the first season, you can still watch and understand most of what is going on. After all, and like many other mysteries on PBS these days, this is largely a procedural with a few other elements mixed in here. You’ve also got a former The Blacklist series regular in Parminder Nagra as the star.

To get a few more details now about DI Ray season 2 episode 2, just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Having lost trace of two kidnappers in a daring car chase, D.I. Ray must team up with Serious Organized Crime to rescue her prime murder suspect before it’s too late. A photo on Rav’s laptop leads to a shocking discovery.

Now, what is going to happen to Ray as a result of this photo? Well, this feels like this is one of those situations where she is going straight into the fire so soon after being back on the job. If she thought that she was going to get a certain amount of peace here, let’s just say that clearly, she is going to be disappointed — not that this is much of a surprise. This is one of those shows that of course thrives on drama, and they are going to find new ways to incorporate it here and there.

After all, what would Ray’s life be if every part of it was altogether stable? It would certainly send the show down more of a predictable path.

