Professor T season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Death of a bride

After tonight’s premiere on PBS, why not look further at Professor T season 3 episode 2? There is, after all, so much to be excited about! The procedural drama has a tendency to do offbeat and super-creative mysteries, and that is going to be the case moving forward, as well.

So what stands out about the next story in particular? Let’s just say that it begins with the death of a bride on her wedding night, otherwise known as one of the last times you would expect to see something like this. What happened? Well, consider this a situation where nothing is exactly as it appears!

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Professor T season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool. The wedding video and photos portray the perfect picture of happiness, but is all as it seems? The police suspect foul play and question all the guests. Professor T gets a prison pass to help with the investigation.

The prison-pass part of the story here seems to be one of the most interesting part of the story. What’s the reason for that? Well, it is really a great opportunity to do something different for the title character. Given his profession, you can already argue that he is somewhat of a fish out of water constantly. Putting him in an environment like this is just taking it to the extreme.

In between this show, Grantchester, and then also DI Ray, it really does feel like we’re going to have a ton of really fun stories as you move forward through the rest of the season. Also, great mysteries! Given the lack of other network TV dramas in this genre moving forward, PBS seems happy to pick up the slack and we celebrate that fully at this point.

