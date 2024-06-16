Tony Awards 2024 start time, network, host, and presenters

Are you ready for the 2024 Tony Awards to arrive tonight on CBS? We sure hope so, as we have quiet a bit to share within!

So where do we start off here? Well, it makes sense to state first and foremost that the show will once again be on at CBS this year, and is hosted by none other than Ariana DeBose. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. You can make the argument that it was questionable to air the show the same night as the long-awaited premiere of House of the Dragon, but these are also decisions made far in advance. (Also, the Tonys tend to air around the same time of the year no matter what.)

As for the lineup of people you will see as presenters, let’s just say it is a nice combination of familiar stage actors and also CBS favorites — think along the lines of Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

In the end, just be prepared for a night of fun with musical numbers, memorable performances, and a good time in general. We know that Broadway can be far away from a lot of viewers, and also too expensive for them to attend. This is a way to get close access to it no matter where you are, and we do think that there is a certain amount of value in that.

Of course, we’ll keep our eyes peeled if there are any significant surprises. Anytime that you have an awards show, there is a certain amount of unpredictability that you do have to anticipate.

