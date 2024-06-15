Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 15, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Obviously, we don’t blame anyone for wanting more of the sketch show now. There are a lot of potential sketches that we’d love to see based on the events of the past few weeks alone!

Alas, we’re not going to see them and by the time the series returns, most of the subject matter now could be irrelevant. There is no SNL airing until at least the fall, unless there’s some sort of last-minute decision to do Weekend Update specials around the time of the Olympics. We’re anticipating a late September or October premiere date for what will be the iconic 50th season of the show!

With the big milestone coming, there are a lot of big decisions that Lorne Michaels and the producers are actively thinking about more than likely. For example, are you going to try to do something bigger when it comes to iconic hosts or musical guests? Do you bring back a lot of alumni? There is a 50th anniversary special that will be airing early next year, but the celebration does not have to be limited to just that alone.

While you do wait for the series to come back later this year, we do have a recommendation — see if some of the cast are performing in your area! There are several cast members including Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman, and Marcello Hernandez who have some shows lined up over the coming weeks and months. These performers all either got their start in stand-up or improv and in a lot of ways, these stage shows are their first loves. Some cast members also use the summer to film some other projects, so keep that on your radar down the road.

In the end, though, we can’t wait for season 50 to kick off — even if it is an extremely long period of time away at present.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it airs this fall?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates that are coming pretty soon.

