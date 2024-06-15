BMF season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now moving into the middle of June, what more can be said when it comes to a BMF season 4 over at Starz?

Well, let’s begin here by saying that there is quite a bit to look forward to! Production has actually been underway on this season for a while, so the powers-that-be have wasted no time working in order to ensure that the next batch of episodes is as perfect as humanly possible. That means giving you a lot of compelling stories with great characters, and then also a number of great twists and turns along the way. There is obviously the backbone of the real BMF story, but we’ve seen a willingness already to take some liberties here and there.

So is there a chance that we’re actually going to learn something more before the end of the month? While that would be fun, let’s go ahead and make something clear: It’s not happening. Also, there’s a pretty clear reason why, all things considered. We just had new episodes this past spring and if you are Starz, you are going to want to space some stuff out here, even if this is one of your bigger hits. We tend to think that a spring / summer 2025 premiere date is most likely what you will be getting, and that means a specific date will be announced either close to the end of this year or at some point in early 2025.

As for what the long-term future holds beyond season 4, that’s where there is a certain element of mystery. While we know the network is becoming less and less keen to have shows that run longer for three or four seasons for cost reasons, this is one of their more success ones. By virtue of that, they may be willing to do things here that they are not elsewhere.

What do you most want to see moving into BMF season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

