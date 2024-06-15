Doctor Who season 14 episode 8: Star teases epic finale!

In one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who season 14 finale — and are you ready for things to get nuts?

If you watched this week’s episode already, you know that we are careening towards some giant stuff now that Sutekh has been unmasked. The One Who Waits is clearly no longer waiting. This means that The Doctor is in jeopardy, and it also means that Ruby could never get the answers that she seeks when it comes to her biological mother. There are so many things to be revealed and in the end, it remains unclear when we will have a chance to learn about them.

For now, what we can go ahead and do is share a pretty incredible tease from Bonnie Langford! Speaking to Collider, the actress behind Mel indicated some of what will be coming:

It’s epic. It only gets bigger and worse and more scary, and really quite moving as well, because there’s the whole storyline of Ruby, and whether she will find the missing links to her life or not. That’s not necessarily a given, so it’s very heartfelt. There’s that very beautiful thread going through there, but also, at the same time, we really are teetering on the brink of disaster. It might not go the way the Doctor wants it to. There’s a lot of heartbreak, but it’s very heartfelt and very hopeful. But then, there’s always a twist at the end. [Laughs]

That “twist” here could very well be some sort of cliffhanger, which could lead into a Christmas Special later on in the year. There is not a lot that has been revealed about that as of yet, save for that Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will be making some sort of appearance in it.

