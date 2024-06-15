Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now moving into the middle of June, are we closer than ever to learning about a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date? Let’s just say that this is a rather complicated question to answer.

First and foremost, note that the hit Prime Video show is going to be coming back for more — yet, there are still a number of other questions. Take, for starters, if you are going to see more of either Donald Glover or Maya Erskine. There have been stories back and forth on that subject and yet, nothing has been confirmed … leading, of course, to a number of different questions all across the board.

Now, we do think that there is a chance that something more will be clarified about season 2 before the end of the year — at least in terms of the casting. If you are hoping to learn more than that, you are sure to be disappointed. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is still a long ways from coming back — nothing has been filmed and beyond just that, little has been said about the story! Sure, the end of the first season signals that the story could go in all sorts of directions, but it is up to the creative team to figure that out.

At this point, it feels like we’d be lucky to get some sort of specific season 2 premiere date news at this time next year, let alone June 2024. We are probably looking at a start window of winter 2026 at the earliest, and it could take a lot longer than that. Prime luckily does not have to worry about rushing this, mostly due to the fact that they have so many other hits at the moment. They also have a strong reputation now of doing great action series, whether it be The Boys, Reacher, Fallout, Jack Ryan, or the Bosch franchise at large. If nothing else, this component will be there in season 2.

