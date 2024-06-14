Claim to Fame season 3 promo: First look at the cast!

Just in case you weren’t excited already to see Claim to Fame season 3 premiere on ABC next month, why not see a new promo?

If you head over to the link here, you can take a first look at some of the contestants who will be joining Kevin and Frankie Jonas on the show moving forward. If you aren’t familiar with the concept, it goes a little something like this — all of the people on the show are related to a famous celebrity. Meanwhile, it is the job of the other contestants to figure out who that is. The format is basically a combination of The Mole, The Traitors, and also The Masked Singer and oddly, it totally works. It may be the most underrated competition show of its kind.

Of course, it is hard to know just from an extremely-limited amount of footage here how the season will go or who any of these new mystery people are. However, it does feel like we’ve got relatives of famous actors and athletes this time around.

If there is one enormous question that we still have upon watching this promo, it goes a little something like this — how do you keep these people from learning more about each other beforehand? Is there some sort of secret celebrity-relative community, or are we just reading too much into the possibility of that? Honestly, we do think one of the things that helps this show out is that they are casting such a huge swath of people from various walks of life and that does help a great deal.

When are you going to have a chance to see the new season?

Think Wednesday, July 10. Hopefully, this is one of those shows that continues to find more and more of an audience over time. (Interestingly, one of the best things the show had going for it in season 2 was Tom Hanks’ niece losing her mind after she was eliminated, allowing for that clip to go viral.)

What do you most want to see moving into Claim to Fame season 3 at ABC?

