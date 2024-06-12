Vikings: Valhalla season 3 premiere date, trailer revealed

Are you ready to dive head-first into Vikings: Valhalla season 3 at Netflix? We hope so! After all, it will be here very soon.

Today, the streaming service announced that on Thursday, July 11, the follow-up to the original Vikings is going to arrive — hopefully, the next 30 or so days serve as an opportunity to really push the show hard, since it does actually feel like it is somewhat under the radar at the moment.

So what is the final chapter going to look like for the show? Well, there is a massive time jump ahead, and while the likes of Freydis and Leif may already feel like they’ve reached the peak of their powers, that may not be true. After all, there are set to be even more challenges, both good and bad, on the road. Check out the full Vikings: Valhalla season 3 synopsis:

Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

As for the trailer…

If you do head over to the link here, you can get a much more substantial look into what the future may hold here. Of course, in true big-budget trailer fashion, it doesn’t spend a lot of time hitting too many specific emotional moments. Instead, view this trailer as more of a highlight reel for some of the drama and action that are coming. sure, there is a certain part of this that will be catered to loyal fans, but beyond that, there is a real push in order to get new viewers — even if there is stiff learning curve here.

Of course, you can watch Valhalla without checking out the original Vikings. However, at the same time there is a certain amount of value that comes with watching the first two seasons here first.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

