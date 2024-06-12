Mare of Easttown season 2 renewal in early discussions at HBO

Is a Mare of Easttown season 2 going to happen at HBO? Over the past year or so, it felt like the odds were low something would happen.

However, at this point are some things about to change? Let’s just say that there is a slight glimmer of hope — even if nothing is altogether close to being locked in behind the scenes.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, the network’s head of drama Francesca Orsi indicated that there is at least a chance now the Kate Winslet series could come back:

[While] there’s nothing in the works, we are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something. We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?

Ultimately, remember that early conversations do not always equal a show coming to light. Something similar happened with a Game of Thrones Jon Snow spin-off series starring Kit Harington, and that ended up withering away on the vine. HBO is in a position of power given that they have so many other properties. Would they love to explore the Mare of Easttown world moving forward? Sure, but they won’t do it unless they have a good idea.

The network does have a great relationship with Winslet, as she starred in the divisive The Regime earlier this year. They also do have somewhat of a history of renewing shows that were once designated as limited series. Remember that they did something similar not that long ago with Big Little Lies and at this point, there are also discussions about bringing the Reese Witherspoon – Nicole Kidman series back for a third season. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly ends up happening there.

What would you want to see within a possible Mare of Easttown season 2 over at HBO?

