Presumed Innocent episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

After the premiere today on Apple TV+, it makes a lot of sense to be eager to learn more about Presumed Innocent episode 3. Why wouldn’t you? This limited series features some big stars, a compelling story, and a noteworthy producer in David E. Kelley.

If you have not heard too much about it yet, why not start by sharing the official synopsis? This does a good job of setting the table:

“Presumed Innocent” is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams and is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

It goes without saying that things are going to be intense from here on out, but the real bummer is just knowing that we will be waiting a long time to see what is next. Episode 3, titled “Discovery,” is coming to Apple TV+ next week. Why the wait? Well, that is due largely to the fact that the streamer often does these two or three-episode premieres to get people hooked. From there, they shift over to the weekly format the rest of the way.

Now, if you do want to better get a sense of what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the brief episode 3 tease below:

Rusty learns of the evidence against him. Barbara looks to protect herself and her family as new secrets emerge.

