Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 5: Wine worries

Do you want to know something more about Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 5? Well, there is a lot to look forward to! The show is going to continue to play around with a lot of different ideas moving forward, but for this upcoming story in particular, it will be all about wine.

With Lisa Vanderpump on the show, it certainly makes sense to lean more into some of these challenges — after all, her experience launching many bars is well-documented. Also, wine is such an interesting challenge given that there are so many people out there who are extremely choosy about what they drink. It could force some people to think outside the box and there is a great deal of challenge that comes along with that.

If you do want to learn more about what the story holds here, go ahead and check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump present their teams with the challenge of crafting a seasonal advertising campaign for their very own branded limited-edition wine from the Ramsay and Vanderpump collections. Then, they must shoot and edit a commercial to present to wine enthusiasts at a launch event, and the team with the least effective campaign finds themselves on the chopping block in the all-new “Partners in Wine” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-205) (TV-14 D,L)

It does still feel like we’re in a spot where there are so many contestants that it’s hard to isolate a favorite from the group. Yet, at the same time, there is no denying that we’re enjoying what we are seeing at this point. This show doesn’t get the attention that some of Ramsay’s other cooking shows, but it actually may be more entertaining than any other.

