The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is The Diplomat season 2 going to be coming to Netflix at some point this year, and what more can we say this month?

Given that it was several months ago that there were first some stories out there about season 2 being filmed, it makes all the sense in the world that there would be some clamoring for another update. Luckily, we can at least give you a good sense of where things currently stand.

What’s the best place to start? Well, from our vantage point it makes sense to go ahead and note that production on the Keri Russell series is wrapped and by virtue of that, we just have to wait and see how things go in post-production … let alone when Netflix actually wants it. While it may be frustrating to think about, they could leave the show on the shelf for a while even after it is ready to air. Why? Scheduling is important, and they will prioritize finding the best window for it over just rushing the series out.

Now, here is at least something more that we can say at present: The Diplomat season 2 is seemingly coming before the end of the year, but it may be a little early to get premiere-date news this month. Personally, we would expect an announcement before the end of the summer. It makes some sense to have the second season out here by early fall, especially since the streaming service has other hits like The Night Agent, Squid Game, and potentially Outer Banks for closer to the end of the year. They have to have some stuff leading up to it!

Absolutely, go ahead and expect the next chapter of this political thriller to be even deeper than the first go-around and honestly, isn’t that what you should want? It is a chance to learn so much more about all of the cast.

