Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? On paper, you can argue that this is a perfect chance for a break. After all, next week marks the premiere of House of the Dragon, and that is easily the time in which this show will benefit from a great lead-in.

However, here is where we can go ahead and say that there is no hiatus for Oliver’s show tonight and with that in mind, there could be a lot of comedy starting at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are plenty of opportunities to dive into recent headlines … but what will they be?

First and foremost, do not anticipate that Last Week Tonight is going to take a deeper dive into the events that transpired recently when it comes to a certain former President’s trial. That is likely not going to happen until after sentencing. There was an election that was the focus of this past episode, but it was one in India, which we now have the results to. That could be referenced, but will likely not be an enormous focus. (The funniest part of this past episode was Oliver basically purchasing a Red Lobster in order to do a bit of silliness following the Modi segment.)

Ultimately, we do think that there will be an opportunity tonight to see something that feels more like a typical episode of this show (insofar as one is typical) — there will be headlines, but then also a notable main segment after the fact.

One more thing to remember here

Tonight’s episode is probably going to be the last one in a good while that will actually air at its normal time. With the aforementioned House of the Dragon coming out, a lot of its episodes are going to run more than an hour. Go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates.

