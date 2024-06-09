Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you ready to see Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 on MGM+ next week? We sure hope so, as there is a ton of chaos ahead.

After all, over the course of the next episode (titled “The Blood-Soaked Bible”), you are going to have a chance to see a lockdown, a fire, the Regulators figuring out their next move, and a whole lot more. Billy’s story is still far from over and even though there are only two more episodes left, there is room still for a ton of drama along the way.

Below, you can check out the full Billy the Kid season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about what is next:

With Lincoln on lockdown, Murphy’s House celebrates what it regards as a victory over the Regulators; when a Regulators look-out shoots a soldier, the McSween house is set on fire.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see a handful of surprises — how can we not? One of the real luxuries of a show like this is that even if you think you know what is coming, there is always a way for the producers to still surprise you. At the end of the day, isn’t this something that you really should want? We at least tend to think so!

Is there going to be a season 3?

Nothing may be confirmed at the moment, but we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to suddenly rush through the remaining story just to get us to the end. Fingers crossed that within the next couple of weeks, more about a renewal is confirmed — but for the time being, we’re going to try to not be overly worried about anything.

