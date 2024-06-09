A Murder at the End of the World season 2: Brit Marling still open

Several months have passed at this point since the end of A Murder at the End of the World over at Hulu … but could there still be more?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the crazy thing — at the time of this writing, it absolutely feels possible. It really could be up to what co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij want to do in the years to come, plus also how well the first season actually performed. (Those numbers are not released publicly.)

In the midst of an Emmy campaign for the first season (being billed as a limited series), Marling did make it seem to Deadline like she is still open to telling more stories around Emma Corrin’s character of Darby Hart:

“You could really take Darby anywhere afterwards … You could take her to Tokyo.”

Marling also noted that Tokyo was mentioned as a “specific place” during the early portion of writing the series with her fellow creator:

“I think I’m just dying to get to Tokyo, I’m just looking for ways to get there … So many of my favorite storytellers come out of Japan. Miyazaki is, I think, the storyteller that has moved me the most. His imagination is just so wild and free, and it’s incredible to watch him articulate things that it seems nobody else is able to articulate on screen. Murakami too. There’s so many great storytellers from Japan. But I haven’t gotten there yet, so maybe we’ll have to write our way into it.”

Who wouldn’t want to see a season 2 that was set in Japan using more unique and fascinating characters? It is all an intriguing thought. We just hope that if there is a season 2, news surfaces on it by the end of the year … after all, it took so long for season 1 to arrive in the first place.

