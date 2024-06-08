Tokyo Vice canceled at Max; will season 3 happen elsewhere?

Following two seasons at Max and a dedicated audience, it looks as though there will not be a season 3 of Tokyo Vice — at least at its original home.

According to a report from Deadline, the show’s end was confirmed today at a Produced By panel, with a spokesperson for the streaming service having the following to say:

“From Tokyo Vice’s richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.”

Meanwhile, executive producers J.T. Rogers and Alan Poul added the following:

Over the last five years Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned.

We’re grateful not only to Max, but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world, and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make. The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to Season 2, has been overwhelming. It’s been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters, and to hear how they are clamoring for more.

We know there is more story to tell. Of course we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now.

Ultimately, you could argue that the writing was on the wall here due largely to the lack of promotion that was out there for the second season. The show may have had a difficult time actually getting the viewership or the attention to match the budget.

While you can easily say that creatively, there is a market for another season, it may also be hard for the show to find another home. Remember that we are in an era here where companies all over the board are looking to cut costs in whatever way that they can.

