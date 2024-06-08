Tulsa King season 3 filming: New Sylvester Stallone teases

While there is no Tulsa King season 3 premiere date as of yet, know this: Work is still being done behind the scenes! The plan is for the show to be back this fall, but until then, you are going to get a chance to see a whole myriad of different teases to better set the stage.

What does that include today? Well, think in terms of something more courtesy of none other than star Sylvester Stallone! If you head over to his official Instagram now, you can see the actor out on location alongside a number of crew members, where they are working in order to deliver another scene of the hit drama. We know already that season 2 will be starting in a particularly difficult place for Dwight following a shocking betrayal, but it feels clear to us already that he is not the sort of guy who will go quietly into the night.

Instead, be prepared to see Dwight try to reassemble himself through the upcoming batch of episodes, while at the same time finding a combination of both new friends as well as new enemies. This mixture of people are going to add more dynamics to this show, which will also have a number of lighthearted and even funny moments, as well.

As for when a season 3 premiere date will be announced for Tulsa King, it is our feeling that something more is going to be revealed moving into the official start of the summer. Given that the first season is going to be running on CBS throughout the upcoming months, it would honestly be silly if the network didn’t try to push the second season heavily throughout. This is the way to encourage people to subscribe, that push for more revenue could be what leads to a season 3!

