9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Is it the final season?

As exciting as it is to know that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is coming onto Fox this fall, it is starting to also feel bittersweet.

What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it’s tied to a whole host of new speculation that we are nearing the end of the road. According to a report from Deadline, a number of the show’s cast members are preparing for the likelihood that this particular season of the first-responder drama is the final one. It may not be something that anyone necessarily wants and yet, in the end, they also don’t have a say in the matter.

On paper, it may seem rather strange to think that Fox would want this show to end, especially since they already lost the flagship 9-1-1 and this does tend to be a particularly strong player in some live+same-day ratings. So what is going on here? Well, to be frank a lot of it may be tied to the simple fact that this is not a particularly cheap show to make with the huge sequences and rather big cast. Also, consider the fact that Fox the network does not have ownership of the series through its studio; this all changed after Disney ended up making some of the acquisitions that they did years ago.

Could you argue that ABC could swoop in and save this series, similar to what they ended up doing with the flagship 9-1-1 in the past? Sure, but nothing has been reported to suggest that this will be the case. We almost wonder if for them, it would be more cost-effective to just create another show set in the same universe and try to move forward with it instead. Acquiring Lone Star would mean having to pay the cast significantly more money than a brand-new series, and that’s without considering the other costs for a show that’s been around a while.

Related – Who is leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star before the next season?

What do you think about 9-1-1: Lone Star being potentially the final season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







