Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 air date, Netflix schedule

Following the premiere today on Netflix, what can we say about a Perfect Match season 2 episode 7 — or the full schedule ahead?

As you would imagine, there are a lot of different things to be excited and/or curious about here … but where do we start? Well, for starters, that the streaming service is clearly utilizing a strategy here that they’ve done with some other shows over the years. They obviously find some value in how they can turn a show like this into a specific event, where you end up talking for weeks on end about it. (There is, after all, a reason why Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and The Circle all utilize some pretty similar strategies.)

For those curious now, episode 7 through episode 9 will be streaming on the service next week (June 14). Meanwhile, the end of the season will be arriving come June 21.

Now what should the priority be for the rest of the season? Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is rather complicated. Sure, it would be great to say that things are going to lead into some sort of relationship; yet, the truth here is rather simple in that these relationships rarely work out. Consider that a consequence of the fact that there are so many of these people are here for a combination of love and also career. It’s something that we’ve even heard some be honest about — reality TV is an industry where cloud does matter!

The craziest thing (at least to us) about the release calendar is the simple fact that more than half of the season is being put on the air today. What does that mean? Well, it’s rather simple: The rest of the season could feel almost rushed by comparison?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

