The Equalizer season 5 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is good news on the horizon when it comes to The Equalizer season 5 over at CBS? After the way that season 4 ended, it makes sense to want more — and as soon as possible!

After all, what’s going to happen with Robyn and Dante now, if anything? If the whole goal here was to leave us all on the edge of our seat looking for something more, mission accomplished! This show has always done a good job of balancing out action with drama for some of its characters, and we are going to be in a great spot for that with a lot of people moving forward.

Now, unfortunately this is where we do have to share some of the bad news: There is going to be a long wait before Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast come back on the air. For now, the best-case scenario seems to be that we’ll see the first episode back in late September or early October. Remember, as well, that the series is migrating over to a new timeslot at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sundays, where it will be coming on after Tracker for a change.

So is there a chance that we’ll at least learn about the show’s premiere date this month? For now, it feels reasonably fair to consider that a strong possibility. Typically CBS does reveal start dates for their show in either late June or early July, and that will likely be the case for both The Equalizer and a lot of other shows that are a part of their lineup.

Just one other thing to keep in mind

Whenever you do end up seeing The Equalizer back on the air, remember that its air time is going to fluctuate dramatically in the fall thanks to the NFL. If you watch on DVR, be sure to set it to a pretty wide range.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into The Equalizer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

