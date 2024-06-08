Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 8, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Just as we said a week ago, this is probably one of those times when you’d absolutely love to have the sketch show around.

Unfortunately, this is where you do have to hand over the bad news — wanting a show around and then actually getting it are two different things! The sketch show remains on break this week, and the plan is for it to eventually return at some point moving into late September or early October. It is far too early to tell at this point who the host or musical guest is going to be, and you have to hope that something more is going to be said on this subject when you get to later on in the summer.

Now, oddly, there is a chance that you may still see a lot of headlines associated with SNL over the next couple of weeks, with the reasoning for that being tied mostly to the presence of Emmy campaign season. There are a number of cast members who could be in consideration for various categories, and that could be a way for them to set the table for the landmark 50th season of the show. Not only will this be one of the most important seasons in the history of the series, but it is also one that will kick off right in the midst of a Presidential election. Just in case you needed further evidence that there are going to be headlines, this is it.

Beyond just waiting for the series to return, it is nice to have something else to specifically look forward to in the form of the 50th anniversary special. It may not be set to premiere until early 2025, but this will be a chance to see a lot of former cast members come back. If it is anything like what we saw in the 40th anniversary special, we tend to think we’re in for a treat.

