Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? A June 7 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? For those who are eager to get more on the crime drama, there is so much to get into!

There are absolutely a number of things to get into here, but we should start off by sharing the true but unfortunate news: There is no new episode tonight. Even though the cast and crew are currently readying the series finale in New York City, we do have to wait a good while in order to see it. Eight episodes remain of what is being billed at present as the final season, with the first one expected to air in either September or October.

As curious as we are about what lies ahead in some of these episodes, at the same time the big news of this week is actually about something that is not even confirmed: The possibility of a spin-off. A Paramount executive suggested recently that one could be coming and from a financial standpoint, this does make a great deal of sense. This is an enormously popular show with a huge audience, and that is what made the forced final-season such of a bummer in the first place. The cast and crew wanted to keep it going! Yet, it is inevitable that giving viewers a brand-new will be far less expensive, especially if only a couple of actors from the original are still around.

There will be time to discuss the further possibility of this, but be sure to keep it on your mind over the next several weeks. After all, it would be rather hard not to now that some of the reports are out there!

As for the flagship show…

It is hard to really imagine there being some sort of drastic or jaw-dropping conclusion to the story. Blue Bloods is a series that absolutely knows what it is and what viewers like about it. Given that the end of the series is likely going to be a celebration, why deviate far from the source?

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods when season 14 returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more episodes ahead.

