Dark Winds season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that news on a Dark Winds season 3 premiere date will be coming in the relatively near future?

If you do miss the Zahn McClarnon series based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels, we more than understand. Season 2 aired on AMC some time ago and given that these seasons are so short, it only makes the hiatus all the more painful.

However, we can at least give you a small bit of good news here in the fact that production started earlier this spring and with that, there is hope that Dark Winds could return before the end of the year. It really just comes down to when the network actually wants the show back.

Unfortunately, most signs point to us not getting a formal premiere date at any point later this year — or in the near future here, either. What is the reason for that? Well, a lot of it is due to the fact that AMC has a set schedule for a little while. Over the next couple of months, they will be delivering both the long-awaited fourth season of Snowpiercer (a show originally a part of TNT) and then also Orphan Black: Echoes, which has actually aired in some other parts of the world.

A best-case premiere window?

Odds are, we’re looking to the fall. Given that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to be returning in late September, does this mean that we could see Dark Winds in November? At the moment, there is a case to be made for it. No matter when we do get it, at least we’re confident that you will have a story that is full of interesting twists and turns, plus an opportunity to watch some of these characters evolve. There is a lot to get more into when it comes to that.

What do you most want to see on Dark Winds season 3, no matter when it premieres?

