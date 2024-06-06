Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 13: The final four in Curaçao

As you prepare to see Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 13 on Bravo, the first thing worth noting is that we’re off to a new locale! It looks like a cruise will be coming for the remaining four contestants, and the starting-off point is going to be Curaçao.

Here is what makes things interesting: Dan, Danny, Savannah, and Laura all have a chance to reset themselves, as it looks like they got a little bit of time to relax following their time in Wisconsin before partaking in the next part of the competition. Could that help someone like Dan recover from a tough week? Or, is there a chance that you’re going to see Savannah actually continue that incredible momentum she had at the end of episode 12? She has to be considered the favorite at this point — just consider her incredible resume and recent wins!

Below, the Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 12 synopsis gives you a better sense of what is coming:

For the Quickfire Challenge, the chefs are challenged to create a dish using fish and cheese. Kristen, Tom, Gail and Helim Smeulders preside as judges.

Without knowing too much about the elimination challenge at present, can we just say that fish and cheese is not always the most exciting combination in the world? There have just been so many examples of this gone bad over the years.

Based on the promo that we saw tonight, there is a lot of great food coming, and there is also good chance that everyone is going to be pretty emotional by the end. Kristen seemed to be choked-up at one point! (Honestly, that is one of the great things about a show like this — you really do get the sense that all of the judges care about the contestants.)

