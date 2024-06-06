Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 21 hopes

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? After the events of last week’s episode, it makes sense to want answers on so many things. Meredith’s future is unclear, a ton of people were fired from the hospital, and it’s still unclear if the writers are planning something with Jules and Yasuda.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come out here and share a little bit of bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the show tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see it back. The medical drama does have a spot on the network’s fall schedule, but there is no premiere date and by virtue of that, it may be late September or October before you see it back.

Who all is returning? That is another major question. While Ellen Pompeo is not technically confirmed, it feels inevitable she will come back at some point — why would the producers have her exit be so abrupt? Jake Borelli (Schmitt) and Midori Francis (the aforementioned Yasuda) are both going to reportedly exit the show, but it won’t end up happening until some point next season. Fingers crossed that the bulk of the rest of the cast returns, and there is not going to be some sort of mass exodus for cost-cutting or any other reason.

The one thing that we can share about season 21, beyond a potential premiere date, is that you are going to get way more episodes than with the shortened season 20. Not only that, but it will air a little bit later at night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Will season 21 be the final season of the show?

Well, it feels like that is not going to be the case. Like with Pompeo, it feels like nothing is going to end without an official announcement in advance.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 21 when it does eventually arrive on ABC?

