Power Book II: Ghost season 4 cast talks series finale, ending

As many of you are aware, in a matter of hours the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere is going to be here — and yes, it will be emotional. How can it not be? Amidst all the actual, the violence, and the carnage, there are these constant reminders that this is a franchise that has been around for a good decade. It’s not something that easy to say goodbye to.

Are we saying goodbye entirely? Hardly, mostly due to the fact that there is Power Book IV: Force coming at some point, and that is another thing to be psyched-up about. The hard thing, at least for now, is having to wait around in order to see it.

In a new interview on Tamron Hall, Naturi Naughton made it clear that while it’s understandable that series finales have a lot of pressure, she is “excited” for fans to see how all of this end. She makes it feel like it is going to be more of what fans have come to love from the franchise over the years, and that excitement seems to be shared with the rest of the cast.

Now, is there still a chance that the end of the show is still polarizing? You better believe it, mostly because Ghost’s death was polarizing and the same goes for having it be Tariq who was responsible. There is no harder challenge for a show than having to stick the landing, especially one that has been around for long.

We’re going to miss these characters, but it certainly does seem like from an action point of view, this will be one of the biggest stories yet. Remember that Tariq and Brayden will be starting things off here on the run, and who knows where their story will lead?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost season 4, including details on the premiere

How do you think that Power Book II: Ghost is going to tie together the story?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







