The Voice season 27: Adam Levine returning as coach; full panel

Even though The Voice season 27 may not be premiering on NBC next year, we already know who will be taking part!

Today, the network confirmed the roster that is going to be coming on board, with the huge surprise being the return of none other than Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman was a staple of the first handful of years of the show, but departed following season 16. This is not a return we necessarily thought was going to happen, given that he did seemingly have some frustrations with the format close to the end of his original run. Still, it’s been a long time, and having Levine back may help get some nostalgic viewers on board.

As for the rest of the panel, John Legend will once again be present as a coach alongside Michael Buble (who is making his debut on season 26) alongside first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini. Buble is actually the only coach from season 26 who will be back here, as that season also features Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani. Reba most likely needed the spring season off so that she can work on her new sitcom, and we do think that there are a lot of efforts that are being made consistently here in order to

While having specific coaches on the show can very-much be exciting, at the end of the day the biggest thing that matters here is the same as it has always been: Getting the right talent on board. This show needs to somehow find a way to get some stars at some point — otherwise, you just run the risk here that this is reliant solely on the coaches and never becomes anything more. You could even argue that the show is too far gone down this road already; the biggest stars to come out of The Voice so far managed to do it on their own, and not necessarily because they took part here.

What do you think about Adam Levine coming back to The Voice as a coach?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







